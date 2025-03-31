Controversy Erupts as Foreign Flags Waved After Eid Prayers

A video circulating on social media has sparked controversy after a group of individuals allegedly waved a foreign flag and raised slogans following Eid prayers. The incident was recorded at the Eidgah on Ambala Road.

The Superintendent of Police (City), Vyom Bindal, has confirmed that the police took immediate action, removing the flags and dispersing the individuals. An investigation is underway to identify those involved in the incident.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage to pinpoint the individuals seen in the video. Superintendent Bindal has assured that appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)