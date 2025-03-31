Tensions Erupt During Gudi Padwa Procession in Malad

A scuffle erupted during a Gudi Padwa procession in the Malad area, escalating tensions between two community groups, according to local police reports on Monday.

The clash, which took place Sunday evening in the Pathanwadi neighborhood, involved nine individuals who are now facing charges. The conflict began when two men with a saffron flag in an autorickshaw were allegedly assaulted near a mosque, sparking further violence.

Officials swiftly brought the situation under control, yet political leader Sanjay Nirupam voiced demands for the demolition of properties belonging to those accused of riot instigation, citing concerns over illegal constructions and road encroachments in the vicinity.

