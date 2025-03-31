Tensions Erupt During Gudi Padwa Procession in Malad
A clash broke out at a Gudi Padwa procession in Malad, leading to the registration of a case against nine individuals. The incident sparked tensions, prompting a police response. Political leader Sanjay Nirupam demanded action against illegal encroachments and severe measures against those provoking riots.
- Country:
- India
A scuffle erupted during a Gudi Padwa procession in the Malad area, escalating tensions between two community groups, according to local police reports on Monday.
The clash, which took place Sunday evening in the Pathanwadi neighborhood, involved nine individuals who are now facing charges. The conflict began when two men with a saffron flag in an autorickshaw were allegedly assaulted near a mosque, sparking further violence.
Officials swiftly brought the situation under control, yet political leader Sanjay Nirupam voiced demands for the demolition of properties belonging to those accused of riot instigation, citing concerns over illegal constructions and road encroachments in the vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gudi Padwa
- scuffle
- Malad
- Pathanwadi
- Sanjay Nirupam
- Shiv Sena
- riot
- illegal construction
- Kurar
- police
ALSO READ
'Shaurya Yatra': Revving Through India with Patriotism and Unity
Modi Clears the Air: Gujarat Riots and Justice Prevails
Shiv Sena Infighting: Shaina NC Criticizes Sanjay Raut's Controversial Remarks
Supreme Court Orders Progress Report in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Cases
Key Political Moves: Former MLAs Strengthen Shiv Sena