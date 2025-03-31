Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Mizoram

Mizoram's Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with vibrant religious fervor, despite the state being predominantly Christian.

Over 3,000 devotees gathered at the Young Mizo Association playground in Aizawl's Vaivakawn neighborhood for the main event, offering prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The celebration saw devotees wearing traditional attire and exchanging gifts, underscoring the spirit of unity and cultural diversity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)