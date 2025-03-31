Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Mizoram
The Muslim community in Mizoram marked Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm, signaling the end of Ramzan. Despite being a Christian-majority state, over 3,000 Muslim devotees gathered at the Young Mizo Association playground for prayers, exchanged gifts, and adorned traditional attire for the celebration.
31-03-2025
Mizoram's Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with vibrant religious fervor, despite the state being predominantly Christian.
Over 3,000 devotees gathered at the Young Mizo Association playground in Aizawl's Vaivakawn neighborhood for the main event, offering prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan.
The celebration saw devotees wearing traditional attire and exchanging gifts, underscoring the spirit of unity and cultural diversity in the region.
