Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Mizoram

The Muslim community in Mizoram marked Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm, signaling the end of Ramzan. Despite being a Christian-majority state, over 3,000 Muslim devotees gathered at the Young Mizo Association playground for prayers, exchanged gifts, and adorned traditional attire for the celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:46 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Muslim community celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with vibrant religious fervor, despite the state being predominantly Christian.

Over 3,000 devotees gathered at the Young Mizo Association playground in Aizawl's Vaivakawn neighborhood for the main event, offering prayers to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The celebration saw devotees wearing traditional attire and exchanging gifts, underscoring the spirit of unity and cultural diversity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025