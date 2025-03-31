Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Uttar Pradesh Village

Two children tragically drowned in a pond in Saharanpur district's Badgaon area, Uttar Pradesh. Sumaiya and Ajjef, cousins aged two and three, were found after an extensive search and CCTV review, police reported. The incident occurred during a family visit, leading to a heartbreaking loss.

Saharanpur | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:03 IST
  Country:
  India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district as two young children drowned in a village pond on Sunday.

Circle Officer Ravikant Parashar reported that two-year-old Sumaiya and her three-year-old cousin Ajjef went missing from a family gathering at their grandmother's home in Sirsali Khurd.

The extensive search included a review of CCTV footage, which revealed the children playing near the pond. Their bodies were tragically recovered and buried the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

