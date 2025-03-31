Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Uttar Pradesh Village

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district as two young children drowned in a village pond on Sunday.

Circle Officer Ravikant Parashar reported that two-year-old Sumaiya and her three-year-old cousin Ajjef went missing from a family gathering at their grandmother's home in Sirsali Khurd.

The extensive search included a review of CCTV footage, which revealed the children playing near the pond. Their bodies were tragically recovered and buried the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)