Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Uttar Pradesh Village
Two children tragically drowned in a pond in Saharanpur district's Badgaon area, Uttar Pradesh. Sumaiya and Ajjef, cousins aged two and three, were found after an extensive search and CCTV review, police reported. The incident occurred during a family visit, leading to a heartbreaking loss.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district as two young children drowned in a village pond on Sunday.
Circle Officer Ravikant Parashar reported that two-year-old Sumaiya and her three-year-old cousin Ajjef went missing from a family gathering at their grandmother's home in Sirsali Khurd.
The extensive search included a review of CCTV footage, which revealed the children playing near the pond. Their bodies were tragically recovered and buried the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- children
- drowning
- incident
- Uttar Pradesh
- Saharanpur
- pond
- police
- tragedy
- cousins
- search
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers
Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case
Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja