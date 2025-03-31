Left Menu

Bollywood's Script Issue and Piracy Pain: Inside the Industry Struggles

Bollywood's recent streak of flops is attributed to scriptwriters' laziness, says expert Komal Nahta, contrasting with passionate writers like Rajkumar Hirani. The film 'Sikandar' experienced a piracy leak, highlighting another challenge for the industry, as piracy can severely affect a film's box office showing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:38 IST
Film Trade expert Komal Nahta (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the past few years, Bollywood has witnessed a series of box office disappointments despite the presence of major stars and high expectations. While some blame the growing influence of OTT platforms, film trade expert Komal Nahta points fingers at the apathy of scriptwriters, which he believes has led to a decline in quality storytelling.

In a conversation with ANI, Nahta criticized scriptwriters' current tendency to avoid revising drafts, resulting in subpar scripts. He explained, "Only and only Kamchori (Laziness). Successful filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani exhibit passion by rigorously revisiting and refining their work," highlighting the need for dedication in crafting compelling narratives.

Adding to Bollywood's woes, the Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' fell victim to piracy, discovered online before its official release. Nahta was among the first to acknowledge the leak, stressing the significant impact piracy can have on box office revenues. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team has since been actively combating the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

