Reviving Ancient Wisdom: India's Role in Global Rebuilding
Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of India's ancient knowledge systems for global problem-solving. At a Vedic Mathematics book launch, he advocates blending traditional wisdom with modern science. Bhagwat highlights India's pivotal role in global rebuilding, stressing a re-examination of sacred scriptures to unlock their full potential.
Updated: 31-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:47 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's pivotal role in global problem-solving by harnessing ancient knowledge systems during a recent event.
Speaking at the launch of a book on Vedic Mathematics, Bhagwat highlighted the integration of traditional Indian wisdom with modern science as essential for global welfare.
He urged a re-examination of sacred scriptures to address incomplete perspectives and to harness intrinsic values for India's advancement and world leadership.
