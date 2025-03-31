Reviving Ancient Wisdom: India's Role in Global Rebuilding

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's pivotal role in global problem-solving by harnessing ancient knowledge systems during a recent event.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vedic Mathematics, Bhagwat highlighted the integration of traditional Indian wisdom with modern science as essential for global welfare.

He urged a re-examination of sacred scriptures to address incomplete perspectives and to harness intrinsic values for India's advancement and world leadership.

