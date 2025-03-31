Uttarakhand Rebrands Landmarks to Honor Heritage

In a move to reflect cultural heritage and public sentiment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the renaming of 11 sites across several districts including Haridwar and Dehradun.

The new names, which honor Hindu deities and notable BJP and RSS figures, demonstrate an effort to preserve Indian culture.

The changes include renaming Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar and Gajiwali to Arya Nagar among others, aiming to align with historical reverence and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)