Shin Chan's Dino Adventure Roars into Indian Theaters

The much-loved Shin Chan series expands its horizon with 'Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary' set to premiere in India on May 9, 2025. Directed by Shinobu Sasaki, the film follows Shinnosuke and his family as they navigate chaos on 'Dino's Island' while protecting a baby dinosaur, Nana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:11 IST
Shin Chan's Dino Adventure Roars into Indian Theaters
Shin Chan:Our Dinosaur Diary (Image source: film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans of the iconic 'Shin Chan' series are in for a treat as the latest film installment, 'Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary,' is poised for an Indian debut. Scheduled for release on May 9, 2025, the film is directed by Shinobu Sasaki and promises to bring thrilling adventures to the big screen.

Set in a futuristic theme park named 'Dino's Island' in Tokyo, the storyline brings back dinosaurs to life and follows the misadventures of Shinnosuke and his family as they encounter a baby dinosaur named Nana. Chaos ensues as a nefarious entity seeks Nana for a hidden secret, thrusting Shinnosuke, his trusty canine Shiro, and the Kasukabe Guard into a mission to save their new friend amid rampaging dinosaurs.

Expressing excitement about the Indian release, Director Sasaki highlights the film's heartwarming narrative as a blend of action and sentimentality that celebrates summer memories. Adding to the anticipation, the film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, aiming to captivate audiences across India. Partnering with PVR Inox Pictures, Maiko Sumida of TV Asahi shares the enthusiasm, noting the film's successful Japanese release. As Shin Chan's escapades head to Indian theaters, audiences brace for a nostalgic and thrilling cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

