Left Menu

Controversial Cuts: 'L2: Empuraan' Releases with Major Modifications

The film 'L2: Empuraan', starring Mohanlal, will be released with several modifications. Following protests, 24 scenes have been altered or removed, including depictions of the Godhra riots. The CBFC has endorsed these changes, and the new version is set to hit theaters soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:29 IST
Controversial Cuts: 'L2: Empuraan' Releases with Major Modifications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' has undergone significant changes to address public and organizational concerns. The film, initially grappling with controversy due to its depiction of the Godhra riots, will now present a revised narrative as recommended by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a special meeting, the CBFC approved voluntary modifications, altering 24 scenes to remove direct references to communal violence. Over two minutes of footage has been deleted, including explicit scenes of violence against women. Changes were also made to characters' names and specific contextual markers, like setting details and audio references.

The filmmakers opted for these modifications in response to backlash from political groups and critics, notably from the RSS, which accused the film of promoting an anti-Hindu agenda. Despite the controversy, 'L2: Empuraan' has been enjoying large audiences since its March release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025