Controversial Cuts: 'L2: Empuraan' Releases with Major Modifications

The Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' has undergone significant changes to address public and organizational concerns. The film, initially grappling with controversy due to its depiction of the Godhra riots, will now present a revised narrative as recommended by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a special meeting, the CBFC approved voluntary modifications, altering 24 scenes to remove direct references to communal violence. Over two minutes of footage has been deleted, including explicit scenes of violence against women. Changes were also made to characters' names and specific contextual markers, like setting details and audio references.

The filmmakers opted for these modifications in response to backlash from political groups and critics, notably from the RSS, which accused the film of promoting an anti-Hindu agenda. Despite the controversy, 'L2: Empuraan' has been enjoying large audiences since its March release.

(With inputs from agencies.)