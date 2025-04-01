Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Assam's Bold Step in Women Entrepreneurship

The Assam government launched its largest women entrepreneurship support initiative, 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', providing seed capital to foster self-employment for women. Announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the scheme targets 30 lakh women, promoting micro-level entrepreneurship and women's empowerment across Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:58 IST
Empowering Dreams: Assam's Bold Step in Women Entrepreneurship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, the Assam government announced its most expansive women entrepreneurship support scheme, unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Named 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', the initiative promises Rs 10,000 as seed capital for self-employment to women across the state.

The launch event, held in Behali, marked the beginning of a plan set to benefit 30 lakh women, rolled out in phases. Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to supporting women at every stage of life, highlighting free education, livelihood support, and financial schemes to bolster 'Nari Shakti'.

The government envisions the new scheme to spark micro-level entrepreneurship by offering progressive financial assistance over three years, aiming to uplift Assam's women economically. The chief minister noted other parallel efforts, such as enhancing e-commerce platforms and educational support for class 10 students from underprivileged backgrounds, in a holistic approach to empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025