Empowering Dreams: Assam's Bold Step in Women Entrepreneurship

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, the Assam government announced its most expansive women entrepreneurship support scheme, unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Named 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', the initiative promises Rs 10,000 as seed capital for self-employment to women across the state.

The launch event, held in Behali, marked the beginning of a plan set to benefit 30 lakh women, rolled out in phases. Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to supporting women at every stage of life, highlighting free education, livelihood support, and financial schemes to bolster 'Nari Shakti'.

The government envisions the new scheme to spark micro-level entrepreneurship by offering progressive financial assistance over three years, aiming to uplift Assam's women economically. The chief minister noted other parallel efforts, such as enhancing e-commerce platforms and educational support for class 10 students from underprivileged backgrounds, in a holistic approach to empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)