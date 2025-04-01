Desecration at Katora Village Temple Sparks Investigation

On Tuesday, locals discovered damaged idols in a Radha-Krishna temple located in Katora village, sparking immediate concern and police action.

Residents quickly reported the desecration, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals responsible for this act.

Amid ongoing investigations, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed that new idols will be installed under the temple priest's supervision, ensuring the temple's restoration continues uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)