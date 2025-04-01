Left Menu

Desecration at Katora Village Temple Sparks Investigation

Damaged idols were discovered in a Radha-Krishna temple in Katora village, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation. New idols were arranged for installation. Authorities are pursuing leads to identify those responsible for the desecration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, locals discovered damaged idols in a Radha-Krishna temple located in Katora village, sparking immediate concern and police action.

Residents quickly reported the desecration, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals responsible for this act.

Amid ongoing investigations, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed that new idols will be installed under the temple priest's supervision, ensuring the temple's restoration continues uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

