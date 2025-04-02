Banking on Humor: The Kunal Kamra Controversy

A banker who attended comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial show in the city found himself embroiled in a legal case. The controversy revolved around Kamra's alleged derogatory remarks targeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to a police complaint.

Although initially summoned, the banker was later informed that he need not appear immediately. Kamra took to social media to apologize for the inconvenience caused to the banker, offering to reschedule his vacation as compensation.

The incident stems from Kamra's parody song at a Mumbai gig, which was perceived as criticizing Shinde. Subsequently, angry Shiv Sena activists vandalized the studio where the show was recorded. The Madras High Court has granted Kamra interim bail regarding this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)