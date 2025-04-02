IFFLA 2025: Celebrating Diversity and Innovation in South Asian Cinema

The 23rd Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) is set to bring a captivating array of South Asian cinema to Los Angeles from May 6 to 10, organizers stated on Wednesday.

The event opens with Varsha Bharath's 'Bad Girl' and concludes with Lawrence Valin's 'Little Jaffna'. Screenings will take place at Landmark Theatres Sunset and the WGA Theatre.

This year's program includes standout films like 'Sabar Bonda,' Raam Reddy's 'The Fable,' and other notable works emphasizing pertinent themes such as gender identity, migration, and climate change, as noted by Artistic Director Anu Rangachar.

