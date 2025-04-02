Concierge by Tira: Elevating Luxury Beauty with Personalized Service

In a move aimed at enhancing the luxury beauty shopping experience, Tira, the beauty segment of Reliance Retail Limited, has rolled out a new service called Concierge by Tira. This high-end offering is designed to provide personalized and bespoke beauty experiences for the brand's most valued customers.

Concierge by Tira provides members with direct access to a dedicated beauty advisor who offers expert guidance tailored to each individual's preferences. The service includes personalized product recommendations, exclusive pre-orders, and real-time order tracking. It ensures effortless luxury and convenience, from start to finish.

Beyond standard customer service, Concierge by Tira grants privileged access to limited-edition collections, early sales access, exclusive events, and marquee experiences such as Ajio Luxe Weekend. Members benefit from priority shipping, ensuring timely delivery of their beauty essentials.

Communication within Concierge by Tira is tailored to be deeply personalized, taking into account past purchases and brand preferences to ensure engagements are meaningful and relevant. This service reflects Tira's dedication to elevating the beauty shopping experience beyond mere transactions, making it a personalized journey.

Available exclusively to customers spending Rs 1 lakh or more annually, Concierge by Tira promises a high-touch experience reserved for those seeking the finest in beauty selections. (ANI)

