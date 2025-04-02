New Evidence Challenges Convictions in Lucy Letby Case

A fresh turn in the controversial case of British nurse Lucy Letby emerged as her lawyer prepared to submit new evidence that could challenge her murder convictions. Letby, found guilty in 2023 of killing seven newborns, has always asserted her innocence, and a critical report is now poised to question the verdicts.

The 86-page document, created by leading medical experts, claims significant errors in the trial's findings, particularly regarding the supposed insulin poisoning of two infants, Babies F and L. The report's outcome could reflect flaws in the prosecution's cornerstone evidence, potentially altering Letby's future.

Letby's lawyer, Mark McDonald, expressed confidence in the new evidence undermining the previous case. As the Criminal Cases Review Commission evaluates the submission, public and legal scrutiny remain intense. Meanwhile, separate investigations into Letby and associated hospital managers continue, with calls for public inquiry into the case undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)