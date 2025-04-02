Left Menu

New Evidence Challenges Convictions in Lucy Letby Case

A lawyer for convicted nurse Lucy Letby plans to present new evidence to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which could undermine her conviction for murdering seven babies. Despite being jailed for life, Letby maintains her innocence, and the new findings by medical experts may support her case.

Updated: 02-04-2025 17:40 IST
New Evidence Challenges Convictions in Lucy Letby Case
  United Kingdom

A fresh turn in the controversial case of British nurse Lucy Letby emerged as her lawyer prepared to submit new evidence that could challenge her murder convictions. Letby, found guilty in 2023 of killing seven newborns, has always asserted her innocence, and a critical report is now poised to question the verdicts.

The 86-page document, created by leading medical experts, claims significant errors in the trial's findings, particularly regarding the supposed insulin poisoning of two infants, Babies F and L. The report's outcome could reflect flaws in the prosecution's cornerstone evidence, potentially altering Letby's future.

Letby's lawyer, Mark McDonald, expressed confidence in the new evidence undermining the previous case. As the Criminal Cases Review Commission evaluates the submission, public and legal scrutiny remain intense. Meanwhile, separate investigations into Letby and associated hospital managers continue, with calls for public inquiry into the case undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

