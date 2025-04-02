Left Menu

Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Brewing Tea for Shah Rukh Khan in 1994

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shares a nostalgic moment of serving tea to Shah Rukh Khan during a film project with Shekhar Kapur in 1994. Despite the unfinished projects, Dhulia fondly remembers his role in pivotal Indian films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:53 IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Brewing Tea for Shah Rukh Khan in 1994
Tigmanshu Dhulia (Photo/ANI) Shah Rukh Khan (Photo/instagram/IIFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intriguing trip down memory lane, Indian filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recounted an anecdote from 1994 when he prepared tea for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. Dhulia, recognized for his roles in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', shared this amusing memory during a conversation with the Asian News International (ANI).

Dhulia was serving as an assistant to renowned director Shekhar Kapur at the time when Kapur was based in Mumbai after the success of 'Bandit Queen'. He embarked on several cinematic ventures, such as 'Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suniel Shetty. Unfortunately, many of these projects were eventually shelved.

The director nostalgically described how he ended up making a rather unsatisfactory cup of tea for Khan while they were engaged in script discussions at Kapur's residence. Despite his laughable struggle with the microwave, Dhulia cherishes these early career experiences fondly. His contributions to Indian cinema include internationally acclaimed works like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and notable performances in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025