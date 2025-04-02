Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Brewing Tea for Shah Rukh Khan in 1994

In an intriguing trip down memory lane, Indian filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recounted an anecdote from 1994 when he prepared tea for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. Dhulia, recognized for his roles in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', shared this amusing memory during a conversation with the Asian News International (ANI).

Dhulia was serving as an assistant to renowned director Shekhar Kapur at the time when Kapur was based in Mumbai after the success of 'Bandit Queen'. He embarked on several cinematic ventures, such as 'Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suniel Shetty. Unfortunately, many of these projects were eventually shelved.

The director nostalgically described how he ended up making a rather unsatisfactory cup of tea for Khan while they were engaged in script discussions at Kapur's residence. Despite his laughable struggle with the microwave, Dhulia cherishes these early career experiences fondly. His contributions to Indian cinema include internationally acclaimed works like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and notable performances in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

(With inputs from agencies.)