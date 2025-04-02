Survivor's Tale: Escaping Firecracker Tragedies Twice

Rajesh Nayak, a courageous labourer, survived a deadly blast at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh in 2024. Fate tested him again in Gujarat when an explosion at a new workplace tragically killed 21 people, including his younger brother and other family members.

Nayak had only joined the Gujarat warehouse a day before the catastrophic incident. Intriguingly, this unit, allegedly unauthorized, was leveled by the explosion. The survivors are left grappling with loss and shock.

The police have swiftly apprehended Deepak and Khubchand Mohnani, the warehouse owners. As the investigation unfolds, families mourn 19 victims returned to Madhya Pradesh, while two bodies remain unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)