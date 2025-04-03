Universal's Cinematic Celebration: 'Wicked' and Beyond Captivate CinemaCon

Universal Pictures impressed attendees at CinemaCon with an electrifying preview of their forthcoming film 'Wicked: For Good'. Featuring a stellar cast including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film builds on the success of its predecessor and carries on the beloved 'Wizard of Oz' legacy.

The studio's presentation was a showcase of cinematic splendor, highlighting an array of highly anticipated films. Among them was 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', which made waves with appearances by stars Mahershala Ali and Scarlett Johansson, accompanied by the movie's iconic score played live by an orchestra.

Adding to the excitement, a preview of 'How to Train Your Dragon', featuring Gerard Butler, further demonstrated Universal's commitment to captivating storytelling. The event was a thrilling blend of music and cinema, capped off by Blumhouse Productions' dramatic entrance for 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' and a performative stunt for 'M3GAN 2.0'.

