Universal's Cinematic Celebration: 'Wicked' and Beyond Captivate CinemaCon

Universal Pictures dazzled CinemaCon attendees with a preview of their upcoming film 'Wicked: For Good', starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The studio showcased its diverse film slate, including 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' and 'How to Train Your Dragon'. A live orchestra and theatrical performances characterized the event, thrilling audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Universal Pictures impressed attendees at CinemaCon with an electrifying preview of their forthcoming film 'Wicked: For Good'. Featuring a stellar cast including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film builds on the success of its predecessor and carries on the beloved 'Wizard of Oz' legacy.

The studio's presentation was a showcase of cinematic splendor, highlighting an array of highly anticipated films. Among them was 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', which made waves with appearances by stars Mahershala Ali and Scarlett Johansson, accompanied by the movie's iconic score played live by an orchestra.

Adding to the excitement, a preview of 'How to Train Your Dragon', featuring Gerard Butler, further demonstrated Universal's commitment to captivating storytelling. The event was a thrilling blend of music and cinema, capped off by Blumhouse Productions' dramatic entrance for 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' and a performative stunt for 'M3GAN 2.0'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

