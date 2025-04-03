Vir Das Chronicles: From International Comedian to Author
Vir Das, acclaimed stand-up comedian and actor, announces his debut as an author with his memoir 'The Outsider.' The book, published by Simon & Schuster and HarperCollins, explores his journey through self-discovery and identity. A tale of laughter and diverse experiences, it promises inspiration and amusement.
- Country:
- India
Internationally renowned comedian and actor Vir Das is making his debut as an author with his memoir, 'The Outsider.'
The memoir, which will be published by Simon & Schuster in the United States and HarperCollins in India, promises to take readers on a personal journey through Das's life experiences, exploring themes of self-discovery, humor, and cultural identity.
Best known for his Emmy-winning stand-up specials, Das's career in comedy and film has spanned continents, making him an influential figure in the entertainment industry. Through candid and often humorous anecdotes, Das shares his unique perspective, offering inspiration to those who feel out of place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Academy's New Identity: COE Lacks Injury Management Clarity
IATA Advocates for Digital Identity Adoption to Bolster Aviation Security and Operational Efficiency
Kokborok Script Controversy: A Community's Fight for Linguistic Identity
Three Years of War: Ukrainian Children Face Death, Displacement, and a Fight for Identity Amid Russian Invasion
Humans, machines and mayhem: Why cybersecurity needs a new identity playbook