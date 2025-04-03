Vir Das Chronicles: From International Comedian to Author

Internationally renowned comedian and actor Vir Das is making his debut as an author with his memoir, 'The Outsider.'

The memoir, which will be published by Simon & Schuster in the United States and HarperCollins in India, promises to take readers on a personal journey through Das's life experiences, exploring themes of self-discovery, humor, and cultural identity.

Best known for his Emmy-winning stand-up specials, Das's career in comedy and film has spanned continents, making him an influential figure in the entertainment industry. Through candid and often humorous anecdotes, Das shares his unique perspective, offering inspiration to those who feel out of place.

