Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2': Unveiling Untold Stories of Valor

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced the release of his latest film, 'Kesari Chapter 2', delving into the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kumar, at the trailer launch, expressed his desire to bring forward untold stories of valour from India, which he feels are often overlooked in history books written from a British perspective.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, portrays the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who battled the British Empire in the 1920s. Based on the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film features R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in significant roles.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, 'Kesari Chapter 2' is set to release in theatres on April 18. The narrative also underscores the need for an apology from the British Empire by recounting Nair's brave fight for justice. The film brings to light a historical triumph, inspiring audiences to rethink India's past struggles for freedom.

