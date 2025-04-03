Left Menu

Spiritual Heritage Celebrated: CM Sukhu at Bhagavata Maha Sathram

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the 'Bhagavata Purana' and the 42nd Akhil Bharata Shrimad Bhagavata Maha Sathram in Kerala for its reminder of India's spiritual heritage. He highlighted initiatives like the Gopika Sangam and efforts to enhance Himachal's cultural tourism through improved accessibility to sacred sites.

Shimla | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the teachings of the 'Bhagavata Purana' during his participation in the 42nd Akhil Bharata Shrimad Bhagavata Maha Sathram at Sri Bhagavathy Temple, Alappuzha, Kerala. He underscored the text's message of righteousness, devotion, and service as central to true happiness.

The Chief Minister praised the event as a powerful symbol of India's spiritual wealth, lauding the Gopika Sangam — an initiative featuring 16,008 gopikas and children — for reflecting Bhakti's essence: pure and unconditional love for the divine. Sukhu commended the organizers for preserving these traditions for future generations.

Highlighting Himachal Pradesh's own spiritual heritage, labeled as 'Devbhoomi', Sukhu mentioned efforts to enhance religious tourism and access to sacred sites. The state's initiatives include connecting temples via ropeways and introducing e-connectivity for booking religious ceremonies, aiming to boost the pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

