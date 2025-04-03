PWD Revolutionizes IT Infrastructure and Aesthetics at Historic Delhi Assembly

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to revolutionize the IT infrastructure within the Delhi Assembly premises. The overhaul will include state-of-the-art gadgets such as ultra-high definition cameras and LED displays. These advancements aim to meet modern audio-visual demands, officials announced on Thursday.

Alongside the tech upgrade, the PWD is undertaking the repair and maintenance of the assembly's iconic fountains to boost the aesthetic appeal of the historical site, also known as the Old Secretariat. "A dedicated team, including an engineer, will ensure smooth operations and address system requirements," a senior PWD officer stated.

The entire project, costing approximately Rs 47 lakh, supports the Assembly's shift towards a paperless environment, facilitated by the National e Vidhan Application (NeVA). Emphasizing the site's historic importance, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta revealed plans to meet with Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, aiming to further develop the Vidhan Sabha as a heritage monument.

(With inputs from agencies.)