Stucco Fallout: Charminar Weathers Storm
A section of stucco from Hyderabad's historic Charminar fell due to heavy rainfall. Located on a minaret's second level, the fragile piece caused no injuries. While officials assured the damage is not significant, experts will decide on repairs. The rain also caused city-wide waterlogging.
A piece of stucco from the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad fell off after a bout of heavy rain on Thursday. The fragment, which adorned the second level of one of the minarets, crumbled away, though thankfully no injuries were reported, according to sources from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The stucco was identified as a decorative element sitting atop the stone structure, noted for its fragile nature. Officials downplayed the incident by stating that the damage was not significant, attributing the cause to the heavy rainfall that battered various parts of the city.
In response to the incident, the affected area was inspected, and a team of experts, including engineers, are expected to recommend a strategy for repairs by Friday morning. Meanwhile, the deluge also led to waterlogging across several areas of Hyderabad.
