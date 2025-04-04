Farewell to Cinema Legend: Celebrating Manoj Kumar's Legacy

Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, paid homage to the revered cinema icon Manoj Kumar on Friday following his death. Known for tackling national and social themes in his films, Kumar succumbed to age-related issues at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

A key figure in Indian cinema, Kumar's movies dominated the box office during the late 1960s and 1970s. Actors like Aamir Khan acknowledged the substantial impact Kumar's films had on their careers, calling him both a source of national pride and an 'institution.'

Ajay Devgn highlighted the cinema legend's pivotal role in his family's filmmaking journey. Tributes also poured in from celebrities like Karan Johar and Sonu Sood, describing Kumar as a pillar of Hindi cinema and a true patriot.

(With inputs from agencies.)