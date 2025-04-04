Left Menu

Farewell to Cinema Legend: Celebrating Manoj Kumar's Legacy

Prominent celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, pay tribute to cinema icon Manoj Kumar, acknowledging his influential contributions to Indian cinema through films highlighting social issues and patriotism. Manoj Kumar passed away from age-related issues, leaving a legacy cherished by the film industry and audience alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:23 IST
Farewell to Cinema Legend: Celebrating Manoj Kumar's Legacy
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, paid homage to the revered cinema icon Manoj Kumar on Friday following his death. Known for tackling national and social themes in his films, Kumar succumbed to age-related issues at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

A key figure in Indian cinema, Kumar's movies dominated the box office during the late 1960s and 1970s. Actors like Aamir Khan acknowledged the substantial impact Kumar's films had on their careers, calling him both a source of national pride and an 'institution.'

Ajay Devgn highlighted the cinema legend's pivotal role in his family's filmmaking journey. Tributes also poured in from celebrities like Karan Johar and Sonu Sood, describing Kumar as a pillar of Hindi cinema and a true patriot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025