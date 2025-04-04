Left Menu

Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Icon Manoj Kumar

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan describes the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar as a "black day" for Indian cinema. Known for his iconic patriotic films in the 1960s and 1970s, Kumar's death marks a significant loss to the industry and the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:52 IST
Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Icon Manoj Kumar
Ravi Kishan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has described the death of revered actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar as a "black day" for Indian cinema. At 87, Kumar passed away following a prolonged illness at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai early on April 4.

"It is a loss that can't be fulfilled," lamented Kishan, highlighting Kumar's profound impact on cinema through his depiction of India in films and songs. Popularly known as "Bharat Kumar," he captivated audiences with his patriotic themes in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed during the 1960s and 1970s.

In addition to his acting, Kumar made notable contributions as a director and producer, with Upkar (1967) earning a National Film Award. His films Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) were both critically and commercially successful. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Modi, lauded his ability to evoke national pride through his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025