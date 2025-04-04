Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Icon Manoj Kumar

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has described the death of revered actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar as a "black day" for Indian cinema. At 87, Kumar passed away following a prolonged illness at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai early on April 4.

"It is a loss that can't be fulfilled," lamented Kishan, highlighting Kumar's profound impact on cinema through his depiction of India in films and songs. Popularly known as "Bharat Kumar," he captivated audiences with his patriotic themes in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed during the 1960s and 1970s.

In addition to his acting, Kumar made notable contributions as a director and producer, with Upkar (1967) earning a National Film Award. His films Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) were both critically and commercially successful. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Modi, lauded his ability to evoke national pride through his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)