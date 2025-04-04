Left Menu

Grand Preparations Underway for Ambedkar Jayanti in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar reviewed Ambedkar Jayanti preparations, urging timely completion. The event honors Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, emphasizing social justice and democratic values. Kumar highlighted the need for departmental coordination to ensure a meaningful celebration of Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

Delhi is gearing up for a grand celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti, with Mayor Mahesh Kumar actively overseeing the preparations. On Friday, he instructed all departments to ensure timely completion of the arrangements.

The celebration, set for April 14, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the visionary behind the Indian Constitution. The mayor held a meeting with senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, emphasizing a "grand" and "meaningful" event.

Mayor Kumar reiterated the need for smooth coordination among MCD departments to honor Dr. Ambedkar's enduring legacy. The celebrations will reflect on his contributions to social justice and underscore the city's commitment to his ideals of equality, fraternity, and democracy.

