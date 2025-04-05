Russell Brand Charged: Past Headlines to Legal Battle

British police have charged Russell Brand, a prominent figure in British media, with rape and multiple counts of assault involving four separate women. The charges span incidents between 1999 and 2005, coming after previous allegations surfaced in 2023.

Brand, known for his flamboyant media presence and a brief marriage to U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, has vehemently denied the charges. On social media platform X, he stated, 'What I never was was a rapist. I have never engaged in non-consensual activity,' while denouncing the legal processes against him as a 'weapon'.

Amidst his legal battles, Brand remains a polarizing figure, both for his past prominence in entertainment and his current activities on his internet channel, where he discusses U.S. politics. His court appearance is set for May 2, as police continue their investigation and urge affected individuals to come forward with information.

(With inputs from agencies.)