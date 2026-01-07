Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault
A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to 20 years for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old neighbor in 2022. The conviction, under the POCSO Act, was based on the victim's consistent testimony. The court dismissed the defense's claim of a false implication due to a property dispute.
- Country:
- India
A special court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, who was his neighbor. This verdict was reached in Mumbai after the judge ruled that the child's testimony was both fully trustworthy and consistent, thereby convicting the accused.
The sentencing, issued by POCSO Act court judge B S Gare, highlighted the successful prosecution of the accused on charges including rape and criminal intimidation under both the IPC and the POCSO Act. The assault took place in December 2022 when the girl, trying to hide during a game with her cousins, ended up in the accused's home.
Despite a defense argument of false implication tied to a property dispute, the court ruled against it due to insufficient evidence, reinforcing the reliability of the victim's account. The prosecution, strengthened by testimonies from nine witnesses, including medical experts, ensured the conviction.
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious Vision for Mumbai's Infrastructure Revolution
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire in Mumbai's Chandivali Area
Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area: Civic officials.
NCB's 2025 Crackdown: Record Drug Seizures and Convictions
Mumbai court discharges BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in fake caste certificate case.