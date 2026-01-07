Left Menu

Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to 20 years for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old neighbor in 2022. The conviction, under the POCSO Act, was based on the victim's consistent testimony. The court dismissed the defense's claim of a false implication due to a property dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:08 IST
Court Delivers Justice: 20-Year Sentence for Sexual Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, who was his neighbor. This verdict was reached in Mumbai after the judge ruled that the child's testimony was both fully trustworthy and consistent, thereby convicting the accused.

The sentencing, issued by POCSO Act court judge B S Gare, highlighted the successful prosecution of the accused on charges including rape and criminal intimidation under both the IPC and the POCSO Act. The assault took place in December 2022 when the girl, trying to hide during a game with her cousins, ended up in the accused's home.

Despite a defense argument of false implication tied to a property dispute, the court ruled against it due to insufficient evidence, reinforcing the reliability of the victim's account. The prosecution, strengthened by testimonies from nine witnesses, including medical experts, ensured the conviction.

TRENDING

1
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
2
Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

 India
3
Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

 Denmark
4
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026