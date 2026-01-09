Left Menu

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

Ankush Bhardwaj, a shooting coach, is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old shooter during the National Championships. Police teams are actively searching for Bhardwaj, who has been missing since the allegations surfaced. The Haryana State Women Commission demands a detailed investigation and report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:22 IST
Police are intensifying their search for Ankush Bhardwaj, a shooting coach accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old athlete during the National Championships, according to police sources.

Teams from the crime unit and women's police station are conducting raids, with officers stationed in Mohali and spokesperson Yashpal Yadav promising Bhardwaj will be apprehended soon.

The Haryana State Women Commission has called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations, with Chairperson Renu Bhatia requesting immediate action and a status report on the advancing probe.

