National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

Police are intensifying their search for Ankush Bhardwaj, a shooting coach accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old athlete during the National Championships, according to police sources.

Teams from the crime unit and women's police station are conducting raids, with officers stationed in Mohali and spokesperson Yashpal Yadav promising Bhardwaj will be apprehended soon.

The Haryana State Women Commission has called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations, with Chairperson Renu Bhatia requesting immediate action and a status report on the advancing probe.