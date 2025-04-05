Lawsuit Exposes Allegations Against Paul Schrader

Esteemed filmmaker Paul Schrader faces serious allegations as a lawsuit accuses him of sexually assaulting his former personal assistant and violating a confidentiality agreement. The lawsuit, filed by the assistant known in court as Jane Doe, seeks to enforce a settlement which Schrader allegedly withdrew from.

Schrader, recognized for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese, including 'Taxi Driver,' denies all allegations. His attorney called the lawsuit 'desperate and opportunistic,' maintaining that many claims are either false or misleading.

The lawsuit exposes alleged incidents during the Cannes Film Festival, painting a troubling picture of power abuses behind the scenes in Hollywood and bringing attention to confidentiality agreements' role in such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)