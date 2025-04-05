Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Recovers From Knife Attack, Returns to Work

Actor Saif Ali Khan has resumed work after recovering from a knife attack at his Mumbai home in January. His sister, Soha Ali Khan, confirmed his return to health. Saif required hospitalization and surgeries but is now back. Meanwhile, Soha stars as the antagonist in 'Chhorii 2', releasing April 11 on Prime Video.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has returned to his professional commitments following his recovery from a knife attack that occurred at his home earlier this year. Describing his swift recovery, his sister, Soha Ali Khan, shared the family's relief and gratitude as Saif resumes his usual routine.

Saif's ordeal occurred on January 16 when he was attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Hospitalized and subjected to spinal and plastic surgeries, the actor was discharged on January 21, marking the beginning of his healing process.

In a conversation with PTI, Soha expressed her satisfaction with Saif's recovery, articulating the family's focus on his health. On a different note, Soha is set to appear in 'Chhorii 2', a sequel to the 2021 horror drama, which will be available on Prime Video starting April 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

