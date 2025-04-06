Preparations for Historic Nanda Rajjat Yatra Set in Motion

The Center for Environment and Development has called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to begin preparations for the upcoming Nanda Rajjat Yatra, planned for next year. This prestigious journey takes place once every 12 years and is deeply rooted in tradition.

Om Prakash Bhatt, managing trustee of the Gopeshwar-based center, highlighted the significance of the event in a letter to Dhami. The pilgrimage starts from Kansuwa village and spans 22 days, covering various villages, including Nauti, and ending in four major stops: Baidni-Gairolipatal, Patar-Nachaunia, Shilasamudra, and Chadaniyaghat.

The final destinations of this historical trek are located in the Bugyals, exquisite grasslands situated in the high Himalayan region, and are mostly uninhabited. The Center's request underscores the importance of preserving and promoting this significant cultural tradition.

