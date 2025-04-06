Nashik Celebrates Ram Navami with Tradition and Devotion
Ram Navami was celebrated with zeal in Nashik, with thousands gathering at the Shree Kalaram Temple. Rituals included a 'mahaarti' and distribution of sweets. Celebrations were held at multiple local temples, with a significant police presence for crowd management. A chariot procession is scheduled for Kamda Ekadashi.
Nashik witnessed a grand celebration of Ram Navami on Sunday, attracting thousands of devotees to the Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati. The event was marked by traditional rituals that paid homage to Lord Ram, who, according to mythology, spent time in this region during his 14-year exile.
At the temple, priests conducted a 'mahaarti' while distributing an impressive 51,000 ladoos and 41 kilograms of 'panjeri' as prasad to the attending devotees. Security measures included a significant police presence to ensure the day's events proceeded smoothly.
Additional celebrations took place at Goraram Temple, Ahilya Ram Temple, Kodanddhari Ram Temple, and Shriram Temple. Furthermore, temple authorities announced the Ram Rath procession, alongside the Garud Rath processional, will occur on Tuesday for Kamda Ekadashi.
