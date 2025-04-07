Kunal Kamra's Open Letter Sparks Debate Over Artist Rights

In a move that has stirred the artistic and political landscape, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra penned an open letter to the online ticketing platform BookMyShow on Monday. He urged the platform to reconsider its decision to potentially delist him, or alternatively, provide him with the contact information of audiences he's cultivated over years of performances.

The catalyst for Kamra's letter was BookMyShow's actions following demands from the Shiv Sena, who claimed Kamra was removed from the artists list due to comments made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra insists this isn't just about being delisted but also about artists' rights to engage with their audience.

As the controversy unfolds, Kamra has approached both public channels and the legal system, recently seeking the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR lodged against him. Support from social media is growing, with calls to boycott BookMyShow if action is taken against the comedian. Kamra argues for access to his show audience as critical for his livelihood and continues to challenge the industry's norms regarding artist rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)