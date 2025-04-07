Left Menu

Hosabale Calls for Youth-Driven Nation-Building Narrative

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasizes the need for a youth-inspired nation-building narrative based on Hindutva's correct portrayal. Speaking in Mumbai, he highlights the balance between modern structures and ancient wisdom while stressing the importance of a universal narrative amid challenges to traditional family systems and societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:37 IST
Dattatreya Hosabale
  • Country:
  • India

Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS general secretary, has called for a compelling narrative to energize the youth towards nation-building, emphasizing the correct portrayal of Hindutva.

Addressing a Mumbai audience at a book launch, Hosabale highlighted the necessity of a narrative that would invigorate young minds to engage in societal development, underscoring Hindutva's foundational role.

He pointed out the challenges posed by modern technology to traditional family structures and urged for a universal narrative that aligns with ancient wisdom, supporting societal assimilation as essential for progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

