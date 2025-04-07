Hosabale Calls for Youth-Driven Nation-Building Narrative

Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS general secretary, has called for a compelling narrative to energize the youth towards nation-building, emphasizing the correct portrayal of Hindutva.

Addressing a Mumbai audience at a book launch, Hosabale highlighted the necessity of a narrative that would invigorate young minds to engage in societal development, underscoring Hindutva's foundational role.

He pointed out the challenges posed by modern technology to traditional family structures and urged for a universal narrative that aligns with ancient wisdom, supporting societal assimilation as essential for progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)