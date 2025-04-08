Left Menu

Rahul Mishra: Crafting Global Fashion Narratives

Renowned Indian couturier Rahul Mishra aims for global appeal with his collections. Presenting 'The Silk Route' at the 25th Lakme Fashion Week, he discusses the worldwide reach of fashion alongside his wife Divya, who plays a pivotal role in their brand's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:40 IST
Mishra, known for dressing global celebrities including Jahnvi Kapoor and Zendaya, expressed that Indian fashion has evolved beyond proving itself. The designer emphasized the significance of embracing the world as a global village, highlighting the intertwined marketing dynamics between countries like India and France.

Alongside him, Divya Mishra, his wife and partner, contributes significantly to their brand's success. Credited as the practical force behind the scenes, she balances creativity with efficiency, earning a reputation as her husband's toughest yet most valuable critic.

