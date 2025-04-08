Rahul Mishra: Crafting Global Fashion Narratives

Renowned Indian couturier Rahul Mishra is making headlines with his ambition to have his fashion collections resonate globally, much like a filmmaker seeks worldwide success for a film. Speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Mumbai, Mishra presented 'The Silk Route,' underscoring the universal aspirations of designers.

Mishra, known for dressing global celebrities including Jahnvi Kapoor and Zendaya, expressed that Indian fashion has evolved beyond proving itself. The designer emphasized the significance of embracing the world as a global village, highlighting the intertwined marketing dynamics between countries like India and France.

Alongside him, Divya Mishra, his wife and partner, contributes significantly to their brand's success. Credited as the practical force behind the scenes, she balances creativity with efficiency, earning a reputation as her husband's toughest yet most valuable critic.

