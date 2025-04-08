Left Menu

Bollywood Struggles in Post-Pandemic Era, Says Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn discusses the challenges faced by the Hindi film industry in understanding evolved audience tastes post-COVID. During the 'Raid 2' trailer launch, he emphasized filmmakers' efforts to adapt to changing preferences. Devgn also noted that similar issues affect global cinema industries, not just Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:04 IST
Bollywood
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn addressed the evolving challenges facing the Hindi film industry at the trailer launch of 'Raid 2'.

Devgn expressed that filmmakers are grappling to comprehend the changed audience preferences in the post-COVID-19 era. He acknowledged adaptation as a necessity driven by increased international content exposure.

According to Devgn, this struggle for understanding audience appeal is a global concern for the film industry, not just constrained to Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

