Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Iconic Dominican Nightclub

An iconic nightclub in Santo Domingo became the scene of tragedy when its roof collapsed during a merengue concert, leaving at least 79 dead and 160 injured. The unexpected disaster resulted in frantic rescue efforts, with authorities tirelessly searching through debris for any remaining survivors.

The destruction impacted individuals across various sections of society, including athletes and politicians. Among the deceased were former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and politician Nelsy Cruz, highlighting the event's grave scale. Teams worked continuously into the night, rescuing some people alive while the death toll slowly rose.

Despite the heartbreak, there is still hope among families as search efforts proceed. President Luis Abinader expressed his sorrow and support as the public demands answers to what caused the collapse. Meanwhile, numerous gatherings for support and mourning have formed throughout the capital as the nation reels from the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)