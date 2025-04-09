Left Menu

Highlights from the World of Entertainment

The entertainment industry sees significant highlights as David Hockney's retro unravels in Paris, 'Adolescence' TV drama addresses teenage violence on Netflix, and the Olivier Awards celebrates UK's theatre talents. Werner Herzog wins Venice accolade while the UK's inaugural Universal Studios park plans unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:28 IST
Highlights from the World of Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vibrant landscape of entertainment is bustling more than ever. David Hockney's retrospective has opened at Paris's Fondation Louis Vuitton, showcasing over 400 artworks from the esteemed British creator. This exhibition, which focuses on the last 25 years of his work, highlights many of his pioneering digital paintings on the iPad.

The 'Adolescence' TV drama has recently taken the world by storm, offering a compelling glance into issues of online misogyny and teenage violence, engaging over 96 million viewers on Netflix. The series starts with a gripping scene involving a young boy accused of murder and unfolds to depict his family's struggles.

In other news, the Olivier Awards recently celebrated theatrical excellence in Britain, with memorable performances like 'Giant' featuring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and a reinterpretation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' emerging victorious. Meanwhile, German filmmaker Werner Herzog will receive the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, honoring his influential body of work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025