Highlights from the World of Entertainment

The vibrant landscape of entertainment is bustling more than ever. David Hockney's retrospective has opened at Paris's Fondation Louis Vuitton, showcasing over 400 artworks from the esteemed British creator. This exhibition, which focuses on the last 25 years of his work, highlights many of his pioneering digital paintings on the iPad.

The 'Adolescence' TV drama has recently taken the world by storm, offering a compelling glance into issues of online misogyny and teenage violence, engaging over 96 million viewers on Netflix. The series starts with a gripping scene involving a young boy accused of murder and unfolds to depict his family's struggles.

In other news, the Olivier Awards recently celebrated theatrical excellence in Britain, with memorable performances like 'Giant' featuring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and a reinterpretation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' emerging victorious. Meanwhile, German filmmaker Werner Herzog will receive the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, honoring his influential body of work.

