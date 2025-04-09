Viola Davis: A Presidential Performance in 'G20'

Viola Davis channels a cherished childhood memory as she steps into the shoes of U.S. President Danielle Sutton in the new thriller film 'G20.' Davis recalls drawing inspiration from Teresa Graves, who starred in the 1974 series 'Get Christie Love!' as a formidable Black woman on television.

Davis's role in 'G20,' directed by Patricia Riggen, sees her character defend against a terrorist siege at a G20 summit. Davis requested longtime friend Anthony Anderson to play her on-screen husband due to their camaraderie. Both actors humorously recall bonding over free gifts at various events.

The movie, which releases on Amazon Prime Video, reflects Davis's commitment to inspiring future generations by portraying powerful Black women. Known for her EGOT status, Davis aims to continue making her younger self proud through her diverse and impactful roles.

