Left Menu

Viola Davis: A Presidential Performance in 'G20'

Viola Davis finds inspiration in the past as she takes on the role of U.S. President Danielle Sutton in 'G20,' a thriller on Amazon Prime. The film co-stars Anthony Anderson and centers on a G20 summit under terrorist attack. Davis cherishes the impact of representation in media on her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:32 IST
Viola Davis: A Presidential Performance in 'G20'
Viola Davis

Viola Davis channels a cherished childhood memory as she steps into the shoes of U.S. President Danielle Sutton in the new thriller film 'G20.' Davis recalls drawing inspiration from Teresa Graves, who starred in the 1974 series 'Get Christie Love!' as a formidable Black woman on television.

Davis's role in 'G20,' directed by Patricia Riggen, sees her character defend against a terrorist siege at a G20 summit. Davis requested longtime friend Anthony Anderson to play her on-screen husband due to their camaraderie. Both actors humorously recall bonding over free gifts at various events.

The movie, which releases on Amazon Prime Video, reflects Davis's commitment to inspiring future generations by portraying powerful Black women. Known for her EGOT status, Davis aims to continue making her younger self proud through her diverse and impactful roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025