Anant Ambani's Devotional Celebrations at Dwarkadhish Temple

On the eve of Anant Ambani's birthday, the Ambani family conducted rituals at the Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura. Anant, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was honored with a special offering as part of his ongoing spiritual observances. The event included devotional music, offerings, and a golden cradle ritual.

Mathura | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:41 IST
Anant Ambani
Ahead of Anant Ambani's birthday, significant rituals took place at Mathura's Dwarkadhish temple on Wednesday. These rituals, dedicated to the son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, marked his birthday celebrations with spiritual fervor.

The Ambani family orchestrated a special 'manorath' at the temple, featuring a majestic ritual where the deity, Dwarkadhish Maharaj, was placed in a golden cradle. During the day's events, various devotional offerings, music, and services were performed on Anant's behalf.

Anant's spiritual journey includes a recent pilgrimage from Jamnagar to Dwarka, expressing his devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish. On Wednesday, between 8:25 and 8:40 am, the deity presented darshan to devotees while seated in the golden cradle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

