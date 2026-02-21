US Military's Controversial Drug Vessel Strikes in the Eastern Pacific

The US military announced Friday a further strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in three fatalities. The vessel was reportedly navigating known narcotics routes. US Southern Command shared footage showing the boat ablaze after the strike.

With this latest attack, the count of fatalities due to Trump administration strikes on alleged drug boats has risen to at least 148 across 43 operations since early September. President Donald Trump has framed these actions as part of an 'armed conflict' against Latin American cartels, though scant evidence supports the characterization of those killed as 'narcoterrorists.'

The legality and efficacy of these strikes are under scrutiny, particularly given that fentanyl, often responsible for overdoses, is usually smuggled overland from Mexico, having been produced with chemicals from China and India. Additionally, controversy has intensified following the military's admission of killing survivors in a follow-up strike during the first attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)