Exclusion of Pakistani Cricketers from The Hundred: An Unsettling Prospect

Harry Brook, England's T20 captain, expressed disappointment at reports suggesting Pakistani cricketers might be excluded from The Hundred due to political tensions between India and Pakistan. The exclusion would hinder the tournament's diversity, despite Pakistan's rich cricket legacy. The Hundred auction will feature 67 Pakistani players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's limited-overs captain, Harry Brook, has voiced his concern over the potential exclusion of Pakistani cricketers from The Hundred. The speculation arises amidst reports that Indian-owned franchises, including MI London and Sunrisers Leeds, might avoid selecting players from Pakistan, possibly due to political tensions.

Brook, who is affiliated with Sunrisers Leeds, emphasized the importance of focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup, yet highlighted the significant contributions of Pakistani cricketers to the sport. He remarked on the potential loss to The Hundred if the 67 registered Pakistani players, including renowned names like Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi, are not selected.

Echoing sentiments of inclusion, Brook noted that the absence of these players would be a missed opportunity to enhance the tournament's competitive spirit. Historically, tournaments like IPL and UAE's ILT20 have overlooked Pakistani talent, intensifying the current debate. The Hundred player auctions are scheduled for March 11 and 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

