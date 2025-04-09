Left Menu

Empowerment in the Hills: Matholi Village Sets a New Standard

Matholi village in Uttarkashi has become a symbol of women's empowerment and rural tourism, with women running homestays and tours. Initiated by Pradeep Panwar, who returned during COVID-19, the project empowers women and showcases village life, gaining substantial tourist attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:07 IST
Empowerment in the Hills: Matholi Village Sets a New Standard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttarkashi's Matholi village, women have taken the lead in transforming their community into a beacon of empowerment and rural tourism. Through running homestays and organizing village tours, they invite visitors to experience the warmth and beauty of their environment.

The transformation began when Pradeep Panwar returned home during the COVID-19 lockdown and leveraged his tourism industry experience. He turned his cowshed into a homestay and trained local women in hospitality skills, branding their village as 'Bwari,' meaning daughter-in-law, to emphasize their focus on women's empowerment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Matholi as a model of successful rural tourism, noting that the initiative has provided employment to many women. With growing interest, more women are converting 'chhanis' into homestays, supported by government schemes offering subsidies and aid with registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025