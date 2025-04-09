Empowerment in the Hills: Matholi Village Sets a New Standard

In Uttarkashi's Matholi village, women have taken the lead in transforming their community into a beacon of empowerment and rural tourism. Through running homestays and organizing village tours, they invite visitors to experience the warmth and beauty of their environment.

The transformation began when Pradeep Panwar returned home during the COVID-19 lockdown and leveraged his tourism industry experience. He turned his cowshed into a homestay and trained local women in hospitality skills, branding their village as 'Bwari,' meaning daughter-in-law, to emphasize their focus on women's empowerment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Matholi as a model of successful rural tourism, noting that the initiative has provided employment to many women. With growing interest, more women are converting 'chhanis' into homestays, supported by government schemes offering subsidies and aid with registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)