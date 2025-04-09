Shanghai Studio Offers Dreamy K-Pop Idol Experience
Shirley Chen relives her K-pop dreams at Shanghai's Chen Go Idol Experience Centre, where fans can mimic their favorite stars for a day. Opened by Chen Rong, this popular venue offers outfits, set designs, and choreographed routines. It's set to expand, drawing tourists globally.
In bustling Shanghai, a unique studio offers K-pop fans a chance to live their idol dreams. At Chen Go Idol Experience Centre, visitors can experience life as a K-pop star.
The studio, founded by K-pop enthusiast Chen Rong, is rapidly gaining popularity. Guests can try over 200 outfits, dance choreographed routines, and participate in mock meet-and-greets. A full package costs 329 yuan.
The centre draws K-pop fans from around the world, and plans to double its size while incorporating social-media influencers and new features.
