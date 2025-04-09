Left Menu

India's Cultural Renaissance: Embracing Bharat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's cultural resurgence under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on its 75th anniversary. Highlighting traditional revivals and soft power, he showcased how 'India is more Bharat' today, aiming for a culturally assertive global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded India's cultural resurgence, noting how traditions and languages have gained renewed recognition.

The ICCR plays a pivotal role in this revival, serving as a medium for promoting India's identity and cultural influence, especially through initiatives like 'One District, One Product'.

Jaishankar underscored the rising global cultural presence of India, emphasizing ICCR's role in soft power strategies, reinforced by the success of the 2023 G20 Summit hosted by India.

