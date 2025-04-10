Tony Cavalero Joins Thrilling Cast of 'The Silence Game'

In an exciting development, Tony Cavalero, known for his role in 'The Righteous Gemstones,' is set to star in a gripping new psychological thriller, 'The Silence Game.' This announcement was reported by Deadline, revealing Cavalero's involvement in a film directed and penned by John Rosman, recognized for his 2023 horror work, 'New Life.'

'The Silence Game' promises an intriguing tale, centering on a young man's encounter with a mysterious group. Enticed by a woman to their camp, he encounters a charismatic leader promoting 'The Silence Game,' a seemingly simple yet sinister game with dire consequences. Throughout the film, he grapples with the group's unsettling ideologies.

Joining a lineup that includes Sarah Yarkin and Nicholas Cirillo, Cavalero's role remains undisclosed. The film, now under production in New Mexico, is produced by T. Justin Ross, with casting by Emily Schweber. Cavalero's busy schedule also includes a boxing biopic directed by David Michod, CBS's 'DMV,' and the comedy 'Cold Wallet.' 'The Righteous Gemstones,' featuring Cavalero with Danny McBride and Adam Devine, concludes after four successful seasons this May.

