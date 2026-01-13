Left Menu

Delivery Deadlines Eased: A Step Forward for Gig Worker Welfare

India's Labour Minister has convinced delivery platforms, including Blinkit and Swiggy, to drop the 10-minute delivery promise, aiming to enhance safety for gig workers. This move aligns with recent discussions in Parliament advocating for better working conditions and social security measures for gig and platform workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:25 IST
Delivery Deadlines Eased: A Step Forward for Gig Worker Welfare
A Blinkit delivery partner (Photo/@letsblinkit). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India's Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has successfully persuaded key delivery platforms to eliminate the stringent 10-minute delivery promise. This decision, emerging from a series of strategic interventions, reflects growing concerns over the safety and working conditions of gig workers, as confirmed by sources on Tuesday.

Leading platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy attended the crucial meeting where they were urged to reconsider their delivery timelines. Blinkit has already removed the 10-minute delivery branding, now promoting '30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep'. Other companies are expected to follow suit soon.

This initiative comes amid heated debates regarding the plight of gig workers, notably raised in Parliament sessions by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. He highlighted the urgency for regulations and social security benefits, backed by the Code on Social Security, 2020, set to take effect on November 21, 2025.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

 United Arab Emirates
2
Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

 India
3
Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

 India
4
Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026