Delivery Deadlines Eased: A Step Forward for Gig Worker Welfare

In a significant development, India's Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has successfully persuaded key delivery platforms to eliminate the stringent 10-minute delivery promise. This decision, emerging from a series of strategic interventions, reflects growing concerns over the safety and working conditions of gig workers, as confirmed by sources on Tuesday.

Leading platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy attended the crucial meeting where they were urged to reconsider their delivery timelines. Blinkit has already removed the 10-minute delivery branding, now promoting '30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep'. Other companies are expected to follow suit soon.

This initiative comes amid heated debates regarding the plight of gig workers, notably raised in Parliament sessions by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. He highlighted the urgency for regulations and social security benefits, backed by the Code on Social Security, 2020, set to take effect on November 21, 2025.