Left Menu

High Stakes Race for Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions Deadline

Private equity major Carlyle and other investors are vying for Lukoil's global assets, with a U.S. deadline looming. Sanctions on Lukoil aim to pressure Russia into peace with Ukraine. The assets, valued at $22 billion, include oil fields and refineries worldwide. Clearance from U.S. authorities is required for any deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:01 IST
High Stakes Race for Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions Deadline

Private equity titan Carlyle, alongside Chevron, Quantum Capital Group, and UAE's International Holding Company, finds itself in a competitive race to acquire the global assets of Russia's Lukoil. As the U.S. sanctions deadline expires this week, these entities are positioning themselves strategically, according to insider sources.

In a move to pressure the Kremlin into a Ukraine peace agreement, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, giving Lukoil until January 17 to divest its $22 billion global portfolio. This extensive asset range includes oil fields across Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, as well as refineries and petrol stations throughout Europe and the U.S.

Despite sanctioned disruptions and dwindling banking lines, hopeful buyers are engaging in discussions while awaiting clearance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Past attempts to secure deals have already been blocked, underscoring the high stakes in this international energy grab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026