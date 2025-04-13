Honoring the Heroes of Jallianwala Bagh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday honored the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, emphasizing that their unwavering spirit will be remembered for generations.

The 1919 tragedy saw hundreds of peaceful protestors, opposing the oppressive Rowlatt Acts, ruthlessly gunned down by British forces at Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh.

Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Their sacrifice marked a defining moment in India's fight for independence, turning the massacre into a dark chapter of our history."

(With inputs from agencies.)