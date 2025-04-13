Left Menu

Honoring the Heroes of Jallianwala Bagh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, highlighting their enduring spirit. The event, where peaceful protestors were killed by colonial forces, marked a pivotal moment in India's struggle for freedom.

Updated: 13-04-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday honored the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, emphasizing that their unwavering spirit will be remembered for generations.

The 1919 tragedy saw hundreds of peaceful protestors, opposing the oppressive Rowlatt Acts, ruthlessly gunned down by British forces at Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh.

Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Their sacrifice marked a defining moment in India's fight for independence, turning the massacre into a dark chapter of our history."

(With inputs from agencies.)

